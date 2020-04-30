ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police have located a teenager and her young son.
16-year-old Destiny Holmes and her son, Von, 1, were last seen on Sunday at Destiny's mother's home on the 1200 block of Senate Drive.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 of St. Louis County Police Department at 314-555-1200.
