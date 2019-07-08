ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County have located a missing man with a medical condition.
39-year-old Timothy Cervenka was reported missing Monday after he was last seen around 1 p.m. in the Creek Bottom Court area in Wentzville.
Police canceled the Missing Person Advisory for Cervenka around 5 p.n. after he was located.
Cervenka has a medical condition and he is non-verbal.
