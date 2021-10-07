ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have located two young children after they were reported missing.
Joyce Johnson, 25, and her two children, 5-year-old Kaleb and 4-year-old Kylief, have been reported missing after they were last seen in the 2900 block of Ridgeway St. in John at 9:44 a.m. Thursday. They were found just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
