SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ferrari that was stolen earlier in the week in Sunset Hills has been found.
Police said the black 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider was stolen from the 11000 block of Chateau Chura between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Thursday, police said the vehicle had been found.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Det. Bur at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.