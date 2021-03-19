JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jennings man was charged Friday for threatening to kill his stepdaughter and her 5-year-old son.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said 47-year-old Derek Brown showed up to his stepdaughter's house Thursday just after 7 a.m. armed with a gun and a machete. He threatened to kill her and then kicked open the door to her house.
Investigators said Brown then saw his stepdaughters son and grabbed him and put the machete to his throat. He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at his stepdaughter. Police said he charged at her and wrestled her and bit her in the process. The woman ran out of the house and Brown stole her gun.
Brown is a felon and was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, burglary, stealing a firearm, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon. Brown is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.