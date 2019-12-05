Jennifer Rothwell,

Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was last seen Tuesday morning in the 12600 bock of Northwinds Drive in central St. Louis County. 

 St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Search warrants say a St. Louis-area woman whose husband is charged in her death had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant" on her cellphone before she went missing last month.

The warrants released last week outline the reasons detectives gave for searching the home of Jennifer and Beau Rothwell.

Read: Police ID body found in Lincoln County as Jennifer Rothwell

Beau Rothwell is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. His wife's body was found roughly 45 miles northwest of the couple's home about a week after she went missing.

Beau Rothwell mugshot 11-13-19

Beau Rothwell was charged in connection with his wife's disappearance. (Credit: St. Louis County Police) 

Detectives wrote that Rothwell was six weeks pregnant when she died.

