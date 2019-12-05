ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Search warrants say a St. Louis-area woman whose husband is charged in her death had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant" on her cellphone before she went missing last month.
The warrants released last week outline the reasons detectives gave for searching the home of Jennifer and Beau Rothwell.
Read: Police ID body found in Lincoln County as Jennifer Rothwell
Beau Rothwell is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. His wife's body was found roughly 45 miles northwest of the couple's home about a week after she went missing.
Detectives wrote that Rothwell was six weeks pregnant when she died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.