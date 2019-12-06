WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A West County woman is out $750 after a scam that started on a popular buy and sell website.
Katie Turner said she posted a listing for her iPhone XS Max, selling it for $750. Within a few hours of posting, she heard from a potential buyer.
“I posted it with the pictures and information and he asked if I could meet last night,” she said.
The two met Thursday night in the parking lot of a West County restaurant. Turner said he asked a few questions, handed her the money and the two parted ways.
“We shook hands and got in our cars and by the time we had shut our door, we looked over and his car was gone,” she said.
Turner said she thought the money was real but her husband had a hunch the bills were fake. They drove to Schnucks to use a counterfeit pen to find out. Turner said an officer watched as they marked the bills with the pen. They all looked to be legitimate until they saw a red flag.
“My husband noticed that they all had the same serial numbers,” she said.
Even though they passed the counterfeit pen test, Turner said the majority of the bills had the exact same serial number proving they were fake. The exchange cost her $750.
“My husband was laid off during the summer so we’re trying to catch up on those bills that have racked up,” she said.
According to Detective Katie Exline with the Town and Country Police Department, counterfeit markers and pens aren’t always reliable. She urges sellers to hold bills up to a light and check for a security thread, watermark and repeat serial numbers before leaving the exchange.
“The suspect is obviously creating these profiles to specifically scam or defraud someone,” Exline said.
Exline urges buyers and sellers to make exchanges in the parking lot at a police department or bank to ensure security.
