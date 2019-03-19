UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple officers were seen in a University City neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., Skyzoom4 was over the 1500 block of North Hanley and saw police blocking a portion of the roadway. Officers were also seen walking around the area.
A home in the area appeared to be surrounded with crime scene tape.
When News 4 reached out to police to find out about the police presence, the only information that was provided was that an ongoing investigation was underway.
A neighbor told News 4 she heard about four or five gunshots around 6:15 a.m.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is known.
