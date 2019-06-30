CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 255 near Caseyville have been shut down as police search for a suspect Sunday morning.
Officials told News 4 officers are searching for a man accused of shooting at troopers. The highway is closed near mile marker 21 just north of Interstate 64. The suspect reportedly matches the description of a person involved in a prior shooting.
He is considered extremely dangerous, police say.
At 9:16 a.m., emergency crews blocked the westbound Interstate 64 ramp to Interstate 255.
At this time, it is unknown when all lanes will reopen.
News 4 has crews on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
