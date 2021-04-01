The eastbound direction of the Chain of Rocks Bridge is closed Thursday morning. The closure began before 5 a.m. as part of a police investigation.

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There are slowdowns across the eastbound direction of the Chain of Rocks Bridge Thursday morning.

All lanes were closed in the area before 5 a.m. as part of a police investigation. Some of the lanes reopened to traffic before 6 a.m. but there are still slowdowns in the area. 

News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is advising drivers to exit early at Route 367 to take the Clark Bridge into Alton. She also is advising drivers that can do so to head south to the downtown St. Louis bridges to cross into Illinois.

