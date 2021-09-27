CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating an elderly man's death and what they believe to be a home invasion in Clay County, Illinois.
Deputies tell News 4 that 80-year-old Roger Courson was found dead near his home in Edgewood, Illinois around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say a safe, multiple guns and a TV was taken from his home.
The investigation is ongoing.
