NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
Two victims were found at Goodfellow and St. Louis, while the other was found near Goodfellow and Natural Bridge. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m., police said.
One victim was shot in the upper extremities, another was shot in the torso, and the third victim was shot in the leg.
Police say all of the victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
