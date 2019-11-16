WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened at a vigil near the Wellston-University City line Saturday night.
The shooting happened at a vigil for a car accident victim near the intersection of Etzel and Sutter just before 7:00 p.m.
Police said the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The search is on for the suspect(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.