NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy died in North City Thursday.
Officers say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. from the 5200 block of Wells in the Sherman Park neighborhood after the child was taken to a hospital with injuries.
The victim later died at the hospital. Police are currently investigating the cause of his injuries.
