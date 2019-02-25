ST. CLAIR ,Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after someone stole an ATM from a convenience store in St. Clair, Mo.
Police say the theft happened Saturday morning around 5:30 at K’s Kwik Korner in the 1200 block of Gravois.
When deputies arrived, they say they found the front doors of the convenience store smashed in and the ATM missing. Police believe a truck was used to smash the doors open.
Just after 6:00 a.m., officers say they received a call about a truck in a vacant lot off Belew Road near St. Clair. The truck was gone by the time police arrived but officers say there were both pieces of the stolen ATM and pieces of the car left at the scene.
Police believe the wanted truck could be a Ford.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.
