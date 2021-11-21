WOODSON TERRACE (KMOV.com) -- The Woodson Terrace Police Department said it is looking into a suspicious fire that happened Sunday.
A fire broke out at the intersection of Guthrie and Gordon Avenue at a residential home. Witnesses told police they saw someone leave the home before the home caught on fire. A suspect has been identified and police said they are working to find the person.
