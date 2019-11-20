BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are helping investigate a “suspicious death” of a one-year-old Wednesday in North County.
Police found an unresponsive child at a home in the 6200 block of Hancock Avenue around 4:15 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Berkeley police asked the St. Louis County Police Department for their assistance.
The name of the child was not released.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.