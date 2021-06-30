JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) --Officers are investigating the suspicious death of a young boy in Jennings.
According to police, officers from St. Louis County's Jennings Precinct responded to the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue for a sick case on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. They located a 4-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the case. No other information was made available at this time.
