NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in North County that they are calling “suspicious.”
Around 1:20 p.m. Monday, police say they received a call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane. When officers arrived, they say they found the victim had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the man may have died from an accidental shooting. A gun was recovered nearby.
Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
