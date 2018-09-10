NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --Police in North County are investigating a suspicious death after police found a woman in her 50s deceased in a home Monday afternoon.
Police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Dukeland after a citizen was concerned about the well-being of the resident inside the home. Upon arrival, officers located the woman’s body and discovered she suffered from an apparent physical injury.
St. Louis County PD’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call 636-529-8210.
