NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a "suspicious" death after discovering a man's body in Flordell Hills, Mo. Saturday morning.
Velda City police, who regularly patrol Flordell Hills, responded to the 5700 block of Jennings Station Road for a call of a “person down.” When they got there, they discovered a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s dead on the ground.
The Velda City Police Department then requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, who is now handling the investigation.
No further information is known at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
