ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a home in an unincorporated section of St. Charles County.
The stabbing occurred Friday in the 100 block of Glennallen Drive.
The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
Police say the suspect and victim live in the home.
