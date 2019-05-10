NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting near Farragut Elementary School in north St. Louis Friday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Ashland at 3:10 p.m.
The view from Skyzoom 4 showed two ambulances and several squad cars on the scene. Police said two male victims were shot, both are conscious and breathing.
The investigation is ongoing.
