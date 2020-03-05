ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the street outside an apartment complex in St. Charles Thursday afternoon.
Police say a man was shot in the 2200 block of N. 4th Street around 3:20 p.m. The victim was awake and alert when he was taken to a hospital.
Authorities say they are looking for a male suspect driving a tan or silver vehicle with heavy passenger-side damage and damage to windshield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.