RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There are several police cars along the 1000 block of Claytonia Terrace in Richmond Heights investigating a shooting Wednesday night.
News 4 crews on scene said evidence markers surrounded a pickup truck that had a door open and the flashers on.
Police have not released any further information on this incident.
This area is near Clayton and Big Bend. The call came in just before 10 p.m.
