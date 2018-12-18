FERGUSON (KMOV.com) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Ferguson on Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at a house in the 100 block of Fenwick Drive around 9:15 p.m.
Police said there was a call to the house for a domestic dispute earlier in the day. The dispute later rekindled.
The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The search is still on for the suspect.
