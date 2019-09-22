MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a sports bar in downtown Maplewood Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened outside the Post on Manchester. One victim was rushed to the hospital.
An argument that led up to the shooting may have happened inside a business.
Manchester Road is closed in both directions. The Post is closed for the rest of the day.
Authorities say they are currently questioning a person of interest.
