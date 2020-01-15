ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple lanes of I-270 near Riverview Drive as police investigate a shooting in the area.
Traffic cameras show traffic is slowed in both directions but police report the shooting happened in the westbound lanes.
The call came in around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Louis County police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
