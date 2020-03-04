ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on the Saint Louis University (SLU) campus.
Police say the incident happened in the 3500 block of Laclede Tuesday night.
The victim later went to a hospital and reported what happened. The suspect was later taken into custody.
Charges are being sought.
