SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot at Rigazzi's restaurant in The Hill neighborhood of South City Saturday night, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police say a 36-year-old man shot a 33-year-old man during an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
