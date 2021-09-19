New KMOVGeneric_ White Shooting
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -  A man was shot at Rigazzi's restaurant in The Hill neighborhood of South City Saturday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police say a 36-year-old man shot a 33-year-old man during an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

