NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Four people were hospitalized Wednesday night following a shooting in north St. Louis.
The shooting happened just past 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shreve Avenue. Police said four victims were shot and transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The condition of the victims are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
