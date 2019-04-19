ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating possible vandalism at a north St. Louis school.
Police were called to Ashland Elementary early Friday morning. According to authorities, a lock was knocked off a door and things seemed out of place.
An officer told News 4 it appears that it looks like vandalism and it shouldn’t impact the school day.
No other information has been released.
