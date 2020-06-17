ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are working to find out if a 4-year-old child was shot Wednesday night in north St. Louis.
Initially police told News 4 the 4-year-old had been shot but they have been unable to find a shell casing at the scene.
The incident happened near the intersection of Grand Ave and Blair Ave, not far from I-70 and Grand.
Police did not know the severity of the injury but they do believe the child will survive.
No other information has been released yet.
