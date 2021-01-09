WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Washington, Mo. are investigating after a woman was found dead in a driveway and a man was found dead in a bedroom at a home next door.
Police say they received a call from the 800 block of Louis Street around 8:30 a.m., where a woman was found dead in a driveway. When officers arrived, they say they found a trail of blood going from the driveway to the backdoor of a home next door.
As a precaution, a SWAT team was called to home. Eventually, the SWAT team went inside and found a man dead on the floor of a bedroom. Next to him was the man and woman's one-year-old son. He was not hurt.
The child was turned over into the custody of relatives. The deaths are under investigation.
