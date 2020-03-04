BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a church fire in Belleville that is a possible arson.
The fire broke at New Beginnings Church in the 100 block of North 47th Street just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say officers found the bottom portion of the church’s glass doors broken and a doormat on fire. An officer put it out with a fire extinguisher.
There is no evidence that anything was thrown into the church to start the fire.
Police are looking for an adult black male with a beard, who was wearing a tan coat and blue hat. He was spotted in the area for several hours before the fire broke out.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the church recover.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212.
