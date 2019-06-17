ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in north St. Louis Monday.
According to officers on scene, a young man was found shot to death in the 1100 block of Howell just after 3:30 a.m.
Police were still investigating the fatal shooting and did not provide information on what led up to the incident.
It is the 81st homicide in St. Louis in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.