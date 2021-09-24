Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Washington Park, Illinois overnight.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Washington Park, Illinois overnight.

Officers tell News 4 that a homicide occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Avon Place in Washington Park. Authorities say they are also investigating a related officer-involved shooting that happened near the intersection of 25th and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis.

A person of interest was later taken into custody in St. Louis City. Other information was not immediately known.

