ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a South City store.
Police were called to the Cricket Wireless on Chippewa shortly after midnight Monday. When they arrived, officers found a broken window and merchandise scattered all over the floor.
Officials have not said if anything was taken from the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.