Police investigating officer-involved shooting that left suspect dead

JENNINGS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Jennings. Police shot a man during a standoff, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police originally responded to a call around 8:20 a.m. and talked to the man but found no criminal activity. They returned to the same place around 10:50 a.m. to a call for someone shooting a gun.
Police said the man walked out of his home during the standoff with a sawed-off shotgun and an officer fired at the man and killed him. St. Louis County Police said the officer who shot the man was 30 years old and has six years of law enforcement experience. Police did not release the names of the officer or the suspect.
The suspect shot a nearby resident, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, police said, was standing near the house’s side doorway with improvised Molotov cocktails before he walked outside. Police said he was trying to either set his home or a neighbor’s home on fire.
Officers contacted the St. Louis County Police Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team to assist with the standoff. The department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are actively investigating the officer-involved shooting. No officer injuries were reported in the incident.
