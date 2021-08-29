MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A sheriff's deputy shot a man in unincorporated Madison County, Illinois early Sunday morning.
Police tell News 4 they were called to a home near Alton around 1:20 a.m., where a mentally disturbed man had been firing shots into air and held a gun to his head. When deputies arrived, they say the man, 33, confronted them and refused to put down the gun. The man then advanced towards the deputies before one deputy fired shots, hitting the man.
The man was taken to a local hospital before he was airlifted to another hospital. He is expected to survive.
