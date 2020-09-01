JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Jennings area.
The police department said no police officer was injured but a suspect has been taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Hodiamont.
No other information has been released yet.
