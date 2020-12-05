KMOVGeneric_Breaking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jennings Saturday morning. 

News 4 crews on scene saw officers blocking the area of the Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry Road just before 10:30 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

St. Louis County Police tweeted the road will be closed for a while as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update with more information. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.