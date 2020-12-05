ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jennings Saturday morning.
News 4 crews on scene saw officers blocking the area of the Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry Road just before 10:30 a.m.
One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
St. Louis County Police tweeted the road will be closed for a while as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update with more information.
