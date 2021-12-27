You have permission to edit this article.
Police investigating north St. Louis storage unit fire

The fire started about 5 a.m. Monday morning with large amounts of smoke from the building.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fire at a storage unit started around 5 a.m. Monday morning off interstate 270 near Lilac.

Fire officials say at least five storage units were up in flames when they arrived and at least 12 other units suffered smoke damage. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

