Police investigating north St. Louis storage unit fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fire at a storage unit started around 5 a.m. Monday morning off interstate 270 near Lilac.
Fire officials say at least five storage units were up in flames when they arrived and at least 12 other units suffered smoke damage.
An investigation is ongoing.
