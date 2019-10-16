NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating two shootings that happened in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
Both shootings happened around 9:00 p.m.
The first shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. 13th Street. A male victim was shot in the upper chest and extremities. He was barely conscious and barely breathing when was taken to a hospital.
The second shooting happened near the intersection of Prairie and N. Market.
A man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Other information was not immediately known.
