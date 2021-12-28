You have permission to edit this article.
Police investigating North City deadly shooting

Paramedics found a man shot in the area, homicide detectives are working to track down the suspect.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North City Tuesday night.

A victim was found fatally shot in the 4900 block of Claxton, which is in the Mark Twain neighborhood, around 10:00 p.m.

Other information was not immediately known.

