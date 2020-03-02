VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a home in Vinita Park Monday night.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the home where both the suspect and 31-year-old victim live in the 8300 block of Midland.
Police say the suspect shot the victim before fleeing in a car and leading officers on a chase. He eventually got out of the car and ran into some woods near where the homicide occurred.
Authorities are still searching for him.
