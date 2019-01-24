O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - O’Fallon, Missouri police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the first block of Holly Court near Veteran's Memorial Parkway.
Police on scene confirm to News 4 one person was killed inside a home. Investigators are not releasing any information about the victim at this time.
Authorities added they are not looking for any suspects, saying there is no danger to the public.
They are providing no other information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.