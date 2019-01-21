NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Monday.
A man was found dead in the 4900 block of Emerson just after 3:00 p.m.
Neighbors say they heard several shots ring out around 9:30 a.m.
Other information wasn't immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.