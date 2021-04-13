NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Moline Acres Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Chambers in . The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A tactical unit was sent the scene after police thought the suspect became barricaded in a house, but officers later determined the suspect fled.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
